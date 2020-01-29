No injuries reported in suspected drive-by shooting in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating a suspected drive-by shooting in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Acorn Place, near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East, just after 1 a.m.

It’s believed two males were sitting in a car in front of a building when another vehicle pulled up and a gunman opened fire.

Bullets shattered the windows and even hit an unoccupied apartment in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released.