No injuries reported in suspected drive-by shooting in Mississauga

Last Updated Jan 29, 2020 at 5:56 am EST

Car windows were shattered after a suspected drive-by shooting in Mississauga on Jan. 29, 2019. CITYNEWS

Peel police are investigating a suspected drive-by shooting in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Acorn Place, near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East, just after 1 a.m.

It’s believed two males were sitting in a car in front of a building when another vehicle pulled up and a gunman opened fire.

Bullets shattered the windows and even hit an unoccupied apartment in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released.

