Loading articles...

Missing monarch butterfly activist found dead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Authorities have found the body of a missing farm leader who was active in protecting the wintering grounds of the monarch butterfly in Mexico, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Investigators in Michoacan state said the body had been identified as Homero Gómez González, who had not been seen since Jan. 14.

Last week, prosecutors called in 53 local police officers for questioning in the disappearance of Gómez González,who was head of the management council of the El Rosario butterfly reserve.

Officials did not give any information on the cause of death.

Activists said his death could be related to disputes over illegal logging, water or income from visitors’ fees. Authorities did not immediately speculate on a motive in the apparent killing.

Homero Aridjis, an environmentalist and poet who is a longtime defender of the butterfly reserve, called the death of Gómez “worrisome.”

“If they can kidnap and kill the people who work for the reserves, who is going to defend the environment in Mexico?” Aridjis said.

Gómez González was a former communal land officer who led efforts to preserve the pine and fir mountaintop forests where the butterflies spend the winter.

Millions of monarchs come to the forests of Michoacan and other areas after making the 3,400-mile (5,500-kilometre) migration from the United States and Canada. They need healthy tree cover to protect them from rain and cold weather.

Mexico has clamped down on illegal logging, which was once a major threat to the reserves but which has fallen to about one-third last year’s level. But there have been reports of increased “salvage” logging of supposedly sick trees.

Disputes over water from mountain springs have also occurred in the region, and avocado planters have long coveted the area, which has near-ideal growing conditions for the valuable fruit.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 at Renforth in the collectors - the right lane is blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:46 PM
The sun today was a one day affair. Back to mainly cloudy skies in #Toronto for the next 4 days. This could be good…
Latest Weather
Read more