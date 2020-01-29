Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
McDonald's wraps up tumultuous year on a strong note
by Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 29, 2020 7:20 am EST
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo signs for a McDonald's restaurant hang on a building in the Chinatown section of New York. McDonald's reports financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 29. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
McDonald’s ended 2019 on a high note despite internal turmoil at the company, which pushed out its CEO in November.
The burger giant said its fourth quarter net income rose 11% to $1.6 billion, or $2.08 per share. Excluding one-time items like tax benefits, the company earned $1.97 per share. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $1.96, according to FactSet.
Fourth quarter revenue was up 4% to $5.3 billion, which was in line with estimates.
Same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least 13 months — jumped 5.9% worldwide, topping analysts’ expectations for the Chicago company.
McDonald’s former President and CEO Steve Easterbrook was pushed out in November after violating company policy by having a consensual relationship with an employee. He was replaced by Chris Kempczinski, who most recently led the company’s U.S. operations.