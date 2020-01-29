Loading articles...

McDonald's: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.57 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.97 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $5.35 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.3 billion.

McDonald’s shares have increased 6.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCD

The Associated Press

