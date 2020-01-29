Jason Priestley’s conflicting sports loyalties

Have you ever been in a love triangle? What about a sports love triangle? Well that is exactly where actor and director Jason Priestly finds himself. He was born in Vancouver, lives in Los Angeles and spends months in Toronto each year to film his hit show ‘Private Eyes’.

“I’m a Vancouver Canucks fan by birth,” Priestley told CityNews. “I’m a Los Angeles Kings fan by location but I do get to a lot of Leafs games because I’m in Toronto a lot! So I am kind of torn, I am kind of a patchwork of fandom. It’s really difficult to decide but by birthright I’m a Canucks fan.”

Priestley is an avid hockey fan and has been spotted watching NHL games around North America. But with torn heart over three teams, who does he honestly think is going to be the next to hoist the Stanley Cup?

“Judging by the way the teams are right now it’s going to be the Leafs. I mean, the Kings are going nowhere now and the Canucks are still a couple years away. I think the Leafs are closest.”

The 50-year-old used to play a lot of hockey but he got kicked out of his league in L.A.

“I do play hockey still but it’s very rarely. It’s difficult because I live in Los Angeles and there are very few ice surfaces and a lot of Canadian hockey players there. I lost my slot in my pick-up league because I am working so much and once you lose it, you never get it back. So I only get a couple opportunities a year now because I am on the road so much.”

While he has some skills on the ice don’t expect Priestley to be shooting three’s with Kyle Lowry anytime soon.

“My basketball skills?” Priestley said with a laugh. “They are non existent. I’m a huge Raptors fan though. I mean, this whole country got the Raptors fever. I was in Vancouver when the Raptors won the title last year and the party went on in Vancouver until 6 in the morning. It was unbelievable! The raptors winning the NBA title really brought this nation together and that was really exciting.”

Priestley just teamed up with Breakfast Club of Canada and Mott’s Fruitsations for their ‘Buy a Cup, Give a Cup‘ program. One cup of Mott’s Fruitsations will be donated for every cup purchased to Canadian children at risk of going to school on an empty stomach.