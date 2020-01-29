Loading articles...

Fresh lettuce and tomatoes: Sea-can garden aimed to ease Arctic food insecurity

Sea cans are seen in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut in this undated handout photo. A pair of converted sea cans sitting on the rocky tundra are bringing fresh vegetables to the Arctic. The sea cans have been turned into greenhouses that are already producing lettuce and tomatos for the residents of Gjoa Haven, well above the Arctic Circle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Arctic Research Foundation *MANDATORY CREDIT*

GJOA HAVEN , Nunavut — Two converted sea cans sitting on the rocky tundra are bringing fresh vegetables to the Arctic.

The overseas shipping containers have been turned into greenhouses that are producing lettuce and tomatoes for the residents of Gjoa Haven, well above the Arctic Circle.

It’s part of a program by federal agencies to nurture local sources of fresh food.

It’s also hoped the project, powered mostly by sun and wind, will teach lessons about growing food in space.

Adrian Schimnowski of the Arctic Research Foundation says the project could be applied across the North, where fresh food has to be flown in at considerable expense.

He says local people run the project and decide what they want to grow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
WB 401 ramp to Dixie - left lane blocked with a stalled truck, heavy tow getting into position. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:10 AM
More areas in the GTA getting into the ☀️but in the west end some very isolated flurries (as of 9am Jan 29). Won’t…
Latest Weather
Read more