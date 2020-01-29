Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CGI reports Q1 profit down due to one-time restructuring and integration costs
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 29, 2020 8:58 am EST
The CGI headquarters is seen Thursday, May 31, 2012 in Montreal. CGI Inc. says its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by one-time restructuring costs and integration expenses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL — CGI Inc. says its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by one-time restructuring costs and integration expenses.
The technology and business consulting firm says it earned $290.2 million or $1.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
That compared with a profit of $311.5 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $3.05 billion, up from $2.96 billion.
CGI says its first-quarter results included $16.5 million in acquisition-related and integration costs and $28.2 million in restructuring expenses.
Excluding specific items, CGI says it earned $1.23 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.12 per diluted share a year ago.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.