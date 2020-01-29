Canadian Pacific Railway reports $664M Q4 profit, up from $545M a year ago

CALGARY — Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it earned a fourth-quarter profit of $664 million, up from a profit of $545 million in the same period a year earlier.

The railway says its profit amounted to $4.82 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $3.83 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled nearly $2.07 billion, up from nearly $2.01 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CP Rail says it earned $4.77 per diluted share in the quarter, up from $4.55 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $4.66 per share for the quarter and $2.02 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

CP Rail’s operating ratio, an industry metric where a lower ratio means more efficient operations, rose to 57.0 per cent for the last three months of 2019 compared with 56.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CP)

The Canadian Press