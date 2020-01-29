Loading articles...

Airlines suspend China flights, cut service on virus fears

BANGKOK — British Airways and Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air are suspending all flights to China as fears spread about the outbreak of a new virus that has killed more than 130 people.

Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and Singapore-based Jetstar Asia are reducing the number of flights to the country as demand for travel drops because of the outbreak.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
RAMP CLOSURE - Brock Street ramps to #EB401 closed for sinkhole repairs.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:59 AM
Good Wednesday morning #Toronto GTA. Dress for a wind chill near -9 to -14 this morning. It’s colder today but lot…
Latest Weather
Read more