Air Canada suspends direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai

Last Updated Jan 29, 2020 at 3:27 pm EST

A passenger waits beside their luggage at the departure terminal at Toronto Pearson Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, May 24, 2019. Air Canada says it is cancelling select flights to China as passengers shaken by the coronavirus epidemic delay or call off travel plans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Air Canada says they will be suspending all direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai as of Jan. 30 due to the Canadian government’s advisory to avoid all non-essential travel to China.

The airline says any affected customers will be notified and offered other options. Flights from Canada to China Wednesday will still operate as well as return flights from Beijing and Shanghai on Thursday.

The suspension will be in effect until Feb. 29.

Air Canada have previously announced they would be limiting the amount of flights heading to and from China due to a lack of demand.

The government announced earlier Wednesday they were preparing to send to Wuhan to bring 160 Canadians who requested assistance home.

The airline regularly operates direct flights to China into Beijing and Shanghai from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

