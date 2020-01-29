Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A failed Italian job: Driver evades flaming highway robbery
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 29, 2020 5:33 am EST
MILAN — In a bid to rob an armoured vehicle, a gang of thieves set up barriers of burning vehicles and spilled nails on a highway near Milan but were foiled when the driver evaded their traps, according to news reports Wednesday.
The assailants, believed to number about a dozen people, fled the scene. They remained at large following the attempted robbery on a major north-south highway late Tuesday night, the news agency La Presse reported.
The assailants set a dozen vehicles on fire in both directions of the highway and rammed the armoured vehicle with a tractor-trailer. But the attempted robbery ultimately failed when the driver of the armoured vehicle managed to pull into a rest area and a police patrol in the area intervened.
Photos released by firefighters showed vehicles in flames on the darkened highway.
Armed bandits made off with 5 million euros ($5.5 million) in a similar assault involving a burning barrier in 2014 along the same stretch of highway.