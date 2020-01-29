Loading articles...

3 inmates facing extradition to US escape Mexican prison

MEXICO CITY — Three inmates facing extradition requests from the United States escaped from a Mexico City jail on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Mexico City prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Luis Fernando Meza González, Victor Manuel Félix Beltrán and Yael Osuna Navarro escaped from a prison on the south side of the city without offering details. Meza González and Félix Beltrán were being held on drug charges and Osuna Navarro for alleged criminal association.

Authorities were searching surrounding neighbourhoods and had opened an investigation.

The Associated Press

