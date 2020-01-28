Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Superior Plus to keep specialty chemicals business after strategic review
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 28, 2020 10:09 am EST
TORONTO — Superior Plus Corp. has decided to not sell its specialty chemicals business following a strategic review of the operations.
The company says the review involved an assessment and negotiation of formal offers for the business which operates under the trade name ERCO Worldwide.
It says the sales process attracted “considerable interest.” However, chief executive Luc Desjardins says the final bids did not meet its expectations and the company sees better value for shareholders in continuing to run the business.
Superior plans to continue to operate and invest in both its energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses, growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.
The company also announced that it was restarting its dividend reinvestment program that allows shareholders to increase their holdings in the company at a discount to the market price.
Shares in the company were down about 89 cents or about seven per cent at $11.79 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.