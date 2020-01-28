Loading articles...

Raptors’ Kyle Lowry becomes franchise’s all-time assists leader

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives to the net against Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague (00) during the first half of NBA basketball action. (Frank Gunn/CP)

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry became the franchise’s all-time leader in assists Tuesday night, passing former player Jose Calderon.

Lowry now has 3,772 assists and counting, with Calderon’s previous record sitting at 3,770.

The 33-year-old Philadelphia native is widely considered the greatest Raptors player of all-time — during his eight seasons with the franchise, he has become a five-time all-star; made the All-Defensive Third Team (2015–16); leads the franchise in three-pointers made and taken, steals, offensive win shares, defensive win shares, and total win shares; and won an NBA title in 2019.

More to come

