Pfizer posts Q4 loss, misses Street views, on lower revenue
by Linda A. Johnson, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 28, 2020 7:16 am EST
Drugmaker Pfizer reported a $306 million loss in its fourth quarter after it shifted its consumer health business into a joint venture last year. The company narrowly Wall Street’s profit expectations.
The biggest U.S. drugmaker, on Tuesday reported net loss of 6 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, Pfizer lost $394 million, or 7 cents per share.
Adjusted earnings of $3.11 billion just missed the $3.24 billion expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet.
The maker of Eliquis for preventing strokes and the Prevnar 13 vaccine against pneumonia and related infections posted revenue of $12.69 billion in the October-December quarter. That topped the $12.61 billion that analysts were expecting.
Pfizer Inc., based in New York, forecast adjusted net income of $2.82 to $2.92 per share, on revenue of $$48.5 billion to $50.5 billion, for all of 2020.
