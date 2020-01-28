Orders for US durable goods advance 2.4% in December

WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose in December as a big jump in demand for military aircraft offset a sharp decline in commercial aircraft. A key category that tracks business investment fell by the largest amount in eight months.

The Commerce Department says orders for durable goods rose 2.4% in December, the strongest showing since August. However, excluding defence, new orders would have fallen 2.5%.

The category that tracks business investment plans dropped 0.9%, the biggest decline since a 1.1% setback in April.

Business investment has been hurt over the past year by uncertainties generated by President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. Now that agreement has been reached on a Phase One deal, there is hope that a more stable outlook on trade will convince businesses to start investing again to expand and modernize their operations.

Demand for commercial aircraft fell a sharp 74.7 per cent, reflecting the struggle Boeing has had getting its troubles Boeing has had with its troubled 737 Max plane following two fatal crashes.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press