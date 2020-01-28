OPP officer struck on collision scene along Highway 6 near Hamilton

A Burlington OPP officer has been hit by a vehicle while directing traffic at a collision scene near Hamilton.

He was reportedly outside of his vehicle on Highway 6 near Highway 5 in Waterdown when he was struck around 7 p.m.

The officer was taken to a Hamilton hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He is currently being assessed in hospital.

Highway 6 between Highway 5 and Parkside Drive is closed for an investigation.