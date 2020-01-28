Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New virus infects more than 6,000 in China, other countries
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 28, 2020 11:50 pm EST
People work on a production line at a factory for medical masks in Hai'an in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Hong Kong's leader announced Tuesday that all rail links to mainland China will be cut starting Friday as fears grow about the spread of a new virus. (Chinatopix via AP)
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 6,000 people in the mainland and more than a dozen other countries.
Some details on cases confirmed as of Wednesday morning in Beijing:
— China: 5,974 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has eight cases and Macao has five. Nearly all of the 132 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where the illnesses began in December.
— Thailand: 14
— Taiwan: 8
— Singapore: 7
— Malaysia: 7
— Japan: 6
— Australia: 5
— United States: 5, 2 in southern California and 1 each in Washington state, Chicago, and Arizona.