Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,500.88, up 58.36 points).

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up 10 cents, or 8.33 per cent, to $1.30 on 9.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $11.68 on 8.6 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 12 cents, or 4.84 per cent, to $2.60 on 5.9 million shares.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:BIR). Energy. Up five cents, or 2.86 per cent, to $1.80 on 5.6 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Up 35 cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $105.70 on 5.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 21 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $26.65 on 5.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Down $1.92 or 3.4 per cent to $54.10. Grocery and pharmacy chain Metro Inc. is seeing some labour cost savings from its self-checkouts, its chief executive said as the company released quarterly earnings that fell just short of analysts’ expectations. Metro reported Tuesday $202 million in wages and fringe benefits for the quarter ended Dec. 21. That’s down from $206.4 million in the same quarter the previous year. The company reported a profit of $170.2 million for the quarter compared with a profit of $203.1 million in the same quarter the previous year when its results were boosted by the sale of its investment in Colo-D Inc.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSX:CFW). Up three cents or 2.9 per cent to $1.05. One of Canada’s largest oil and gas well completion companies is reporting a loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 as demand for its services remains at a low ebb. Using preliminary figures, Calgary-based Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says it will register a loss before income taxes of between $69 million and $74 million for the three months ended Dec. 31 on revenue of between $310 million and $325 million. In the same period of 2018, the company, which has operations in Western Canada, the United States, Argentina and Russia, reported a net loss of $3.5 million on revenue of $499 million.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Up $20.55 or 3.45 per cent to $615.42. Shopify Inc. says it will hire 1,000 people in Vancouver and open its first permanent office in the city in late 2020. The Ottawa-based technology company says it will be hiring back-end developers, data engineers, mobile developers, web developers, product designers and product managers in the city. Instead of the temporary rental space Shopify currently uses in the city, the employees will work from a four-storey office at Four Bentall Centre in downtown Vancouver that will span 6,500 square metres. Shopify says it is adding Vancouver to its current roster of offices in Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal because it sees the city as a hub for talent and conducive for growth.

Superior Plus Corp. (TSX:SPB). Down 94 cents or 7.4 per cent to $11.74. Superior Plus Corp. has decided to not sell its specialty chemicals business following a strategic review of the operations. The company says the review involved an assessment and negotiation of formal offers for the business which operates under the trade name ERCO Worldwide. It says the sales process attracted “considerable interest.” However, chief executive Luc Desjardins says the final bids did not meet its expectations and the company sees better value for shareholders in continuing to run the business. Superior plans to continue to operate and invest in both its energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses, growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Hudson Bay’s (TSX:HBC). Unchanged at $10.93. A special committee of Hudson Bay’s board is reaffirming its endorsement of a buyout of shares to take the company private after receiving an updated valuation, one of the conditions of a deal that was announced earlier this month. On Jan. 3, the company that owns the chain of department stores announced a group headed by executive chairman Richard Baker raised its going-private offer to $11 per share, satisfying Catalyst Capital Group, its leading rival shareholder which controls about 17.5 per cent of the company’s common shares. Catalyst said that one condition was that TD Securities Inc. provide a new formal valuation of Hudson’s Bay Co. prior to a vote and that “the lower end of the range of the fair market value of the HBC Shares is equal to or less than $11.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press