Loading articles...

More than 200 cabinet-appointed positions empty: Memo

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Monday, January 27, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been warned that more than 200 senior jobs need filling across the federal government, including dozens in key leadership and oversight roles.

In a memo to the prime minister shortly after the Liberals won re-election last fall, officials said there were 220 so-called governor-in-council appointments that needed to be made immediately and another 360 that are set to expire by the end of 2020.

Federal records show Trudeau’s cabinet has since appointed or re-appointed people to at least 16 such positions, but others have expired or fallen empty.

The list of empty seats today includes everything from positions at the Canadian Dairy Commission and Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety to Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. and the federal auditor general.

The auditor general’s office raised concerns in December about delays in key appointments, noting the government had failed to name new directors to the boards of more than a dozen Crown corporations.

The watchdog warned that such boards are essential for providing oversight and direction to taxpayer-funded corporations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Mavis. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:25 AM
Some sunny breaks and some flurries today (Jan28) You can get your traffic and weather together every 10 minutes o…
Latest Weather
Read more