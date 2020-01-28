Loading articles...

Lowe's appoints transformation vice-president as new head of Canadian operations

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Companies Inc. says it has appointed the head of its western region as president of its Canadian operations, which is shrinking with the closure of 34 underperforming stores across six provinces.

Anthony Hurst is expected to start in February, and be based in Boucherville, Que.

Hurst has been senior vice-president of enterprise and strategy transformation and regional president since joining Lowe’s last year. He will report to Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison and becomes the first permanent country president since last year’s retirement of Sylvain Prud-homme, who oversaw Lowe’s acquisition of Quebec-based Rona chain.

Tony Cioffi will remain interim president before returning to his position as group financial officer and head of affiliated dealers, real estate and Dick’s Lumber businesses.

Hurst has 25 years of retail and home improvement experience, having worked at J.C. Penney Co. and Home Depot Inc.

Lowe’s has more than 26,000 employees in Canada, while its independent affiliate dealers operating under the Rona and Ace name have another 5,000 employees. The store closures will take place in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

“We remain confident in the long-term potential of our Canadian business, and I know Tony is the right person to lead Lowe’s Canada into an exciting new chapter for our customers and associates across Canada.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press

