Justin Bieber to release 'Changes' album on Feb. 14 and go on tour
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 28, 2020 10:03 am EST
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons," Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Justin Bieber has announced his new album title, release date and tour stops. The pop star from Stratford, Ont., says the album "Changes" will come out Feb. 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jordan Strauss/Invision
TORONTO — Justin Bieber has announced his new album title, release date and tour stops.
The pop star from Stratford, Ont., says the album “Changes” will come out Feb. 14.
It’s Bieber’s first album since 2015’s “Purpose.”
The 25-year-old singer-songwriter will also hit the road with his new music, starting May 14 in Seattle, Wash.
The Canadian stops include Ottawa on Sept. 1, Quebec City on Sept. 3, Toronto on Sept. 10 and Montreal on Sept. 14.
American singers Kehlani and Jaden Smith will also be on the tour.
Bieber recently released the single “Yummy” from the new album and is the focus of a new YouTube documentary series.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.