Juno Awards nominees to be unveiled for music's big night in Saskatoon

TORONTO — The 2020 Juno Awards nominees are set to be revealed this morning.

Among the potential contenders at Canada’s biggest night in music are previous Juno winners Daniel Caesar, Avril Lavigne and Carly Rae Jepsen, who all released acclaimed albums over the past year.

And pop superstar Shawn Mendes could score recognition for his fiery hit single “Senorita” alongside girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Other possible nominees include rock acts the Glorious Sons and Pup, and hip-hop artists Haviah Mighty and Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

The nominations for the awards show, which takes place in Saskatoon, will be announced from CBC headquarters in Toronto at 11 a.m. ET.

The 49th Juno Awards will air live on CBC from the SaskTel Centre on March 15.

Honourees include singer Jann Arden, who will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

David Friend, The Canadian Press



