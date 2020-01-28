Loading articles...

J. Crew hires former Victoria's Secret exec to take helm

NEW YORK — J. Crew has named a former Victoria’s Secret executive to take over its helm.

The clothing chain said Tuesday that Jan Singer will become CEO starting Sunday.

Singer will join J. Crew’s board and assume all aspects of the J. Crew and J. Crew Factory brands and businesses. J. Crew has been without a permanent CEO since November 2018 when its previous leader James Brett resigned.

Michael J. Nicholson, who led the company as interim CEO, will return to his previous role as president and chief operating officer.

Its long-time CEO Mickey Drexler stepped aside in 2017.

J. Crew has struggled with fashion missteps.

Anne D’Innocenzio, The Associated Press

