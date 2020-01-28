Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Israeli, German presidents visit Jewish school in Berlin
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 28, 2020 5:21 am EST
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, right, sing as they attend a performance of the school choir during their visit at the Jewish Moses Mendelssohn school in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool)
BERLIN — Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is visiting a Jewish high school in Berlin as part of a three-day trip to Germany.
Rivlin and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier were meeting on Tuesday with students at the Moses Mendelssohn high school that was named after the 18th century German-Jewish philosopher.
Founded in 1778, the school currently has 414 students, about 60% of whom are Jewish.
The school was used by the Nazis as a deportation centre for Berlin Jews from 1942-1945.
Rivlin’s visit to Germany comes after he and Steinmeier both attended Monday’s commemoration at Auschwitz of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp.