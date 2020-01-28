Loading articles...

Iranian military drone crash lands in southwestern province

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian military drone crash landed in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, the country’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday.

A video Tasnim posted on Twitter showed the Iranian-made Shahed-129 drone had come to rest just before a steep drop-off, its nose hanging perilously over the edge.

The drone seemed intact, however, and Tasnim did not say what brought it down.

The Shahed-129 has a range of 1,700 kilometres (1,050 miles), a 24-hour non-stop flight capability and can carry eight bombs or missiles capable of hitting both stationary and moving targets.

It was not clear whether the drone that crashed was armed.

Shahed means “witness” in Farsi.

The Associated Press

