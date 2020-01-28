Loading articles...

Hamas official rejects US, Israeli 'çonspiracies'

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — A senior Hamas official says the group rejects the “conspiracies” announced by the U.S. and Israel and that “all options are open” in responding.

Khalil al-Hayya spoke shortly after President Donald Trump announced a Mideast peace plan that favours Israel.

Al-Hayya says: “We are certain that our Palestinian people will not let these conspiracies pass. So, all options are open. The (Israeli) occupation and the U.S. administration will bear the responsibility for what they did.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Mavis. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:25 AM
Some sunny breaks and some flurries today (Jan28) You can get your traffic and weather together every 10 minutes o…
Latest Weather
Read more