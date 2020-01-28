Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Germany confirms 1st case of new virus from China
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 28, 2020 1:36 am EST
BERLIN — Authorities in Germany have confirmed the country’s first case of the new virus that emerged in central China.
The health ministry in the southern state of Bavaria said late Monday that the man from Starnberg, south of Munich, is “in a clinically good condition.”
Officials said the man is being medically monitored and isolated. Persons who were in close contact with the man are being informed about possible symptoms and hygiene measures.
The ministry said it considers the risk to the general population in Bavaria to be “low.”
Authorities planned to hold a news conference in Munich on Tuesday where they would release further details.
The new coronavirus has infected thousands of people in China. Nearly all of the dozens of cases outside China are among people who recently travelled from there.
