Following UK on Huawei an 'easy out' for Canada, says ex-China envoy
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 28, 2020 11:46 am EST
Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. The Chinese tech firm Huawei has been designated a "high-risk vendor" but will be given the opportunity to build non-core elements of Britain's 5G network, the government has announced. The company will be banned from the "core", of the 5G network, and from operating at sensitive sites such as nuclear and military facilities, and its share of the market will be capped at 35%. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
OTTAWA — A former Canadian envoy to China says Britain’s decision today to grant Huawei partial access to its next-generation 5G network gives the Trudeau government an “easy out” to make the same choice.
And David Mulroney says that would be a bad decision, amounting to Ottawa caving to more than a year of Beijing bullying.
Mulroney says Britain’s decision to attempt to limit “high-risk” vendors’ access to the new upgraded network represents the latest false compromise by a western government in its dealings with China.
The Liberal government has been agonizing over which companies it will allow to provide 5G equipment, amid warnings from the Chinese government that there will be “consequences” if Huawei is excluded.
The political pressure stems from China’s ongoing imprisonment of two Canadians, who were detained on spying charges more than a year ago after Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant.
Like Britain, Canada has been under pressure by the United States to ban the Chinese company as a threat to U.S. national security — a charge the company denies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.