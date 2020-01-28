Loading articles...

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits off the coasts of Jamaica and Cuba

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Jan 28, 2020 at 3:00 pm EST

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake has hit just off the coasts of Jamaica and Cuba.

A tsunami warning is being issued for those two islands and the cayman islands.

More to come

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Dixie collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 49 minutes ago
A few sunny breaks here and there. But it's been 8 days now since we've had a full day of sunshine in #Toronto...do…
Latest Weather
Read more