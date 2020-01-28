Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CP NewsAlert: B.C. man presumed to have cornonavirus doing well: health official
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 28, 2020 1:26 pm EST
VANCOUVER — Health officials in British Columbia say a man in his 40s is presumed to have coronavirus and is doing well as he recovers at home.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says the man works regularly in China and lives in the area covered by Vancouver Coastal Health.
She says the man has voluntarily isolated himself since returning to Canada last week and no members of his family have shown any symptoms as they are being monitored by health officials.
The province expects to have tests results from the man’s case back from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg within 48 hours.
If confirmed, it would be the first case of coronavirus in B.C.
China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of a new form of coronavirus, with at least 106 deaths.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.
The Canadian Press
