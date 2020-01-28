Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CN Q4 earnings drop following week-long strike, weaker freight demand
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 28, 2020 4:37 pm EST
A man walks into central station next to CN headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL — The country’s largest railway says profits plunged last quarter, when a week-long strike and thinner freight demand dented revenues.
Canadian National Railway Co. says net income dropped 24 per cent to $873 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to $1.14 billion in the same period in 2018.
CN says fourth-quarter revenue fell six per cent to $3.58 billion versus $3.81 billion the year before.
On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings decreased to $1.25 per share, 16 per cent lower than $1.49 per share 12 months prior.
The result notched above analyst expectations of $1.20 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Full-year revenues rose four per cent to $14.92 billion and profits dipped three per cent to $4.22 billion year over year.
CN says the board of directors approved a seven per cent increase in the 2020 dividend on the Montreal-based company’s common shares.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)
The Canadian Press
