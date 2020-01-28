Loading articles...

CN Q4 earnings drop following week-long strike, weaker freight demand

A man walks into central station next to CN headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MONTREAL — The country’s largest railway says profits plunged last quarter, when a week-long strike and thinner freight demand dented revenues.

Canadian National Railway Co. says net income dropped 24 per cent to $873 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to $1.14 billion in the same period in 2018.

CN says fourth-quarter revenue fell six per cent to $3.58 billion versus $3.81 billion the year before.

On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings decreased to $1.25 per share, 16 per cent lower than $1.49 per share 12 months prior.

The result notched above analyst expectations of $1.20 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Full-year revenues rose four per cent to $14.92 billion and profits dipped three per cent to $4.22 billion year over year.

CN says the board of directors approved a seven per cent increase in the 2020 dividend on the Montreal-based company’s common shares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:36 PM
Retweeted @OPP_COMM_WR: UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 8 remains CLOSED between Road 108 and Road 110 #Stratford - for several hours while crews clean…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
#Toronto forecast for Wed. Jan. 29, 2020: Sun! And lots of it. Dress for morning wind chills near -12 but a gorgeou…
Latest Weather
Read more