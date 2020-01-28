Canada looking to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Ottawa is offering to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China during the outbreak of a new coronavirus.

China began drastic containment efforts to limit the spread of the virus last week, cutting plane, train and bus links to Wuhan, a city of more than 11 million people.

Champagne says there are 250 Canadians who registered with Global Affairs Canada to say they are in Wuhan but only 126 have asked for help.

Minister Champagne said all options on the table to help bring these people home. Before they do that though, the government needs to speak with these people and understand their medical condition and current location/situation in order to determine best course of action.

He says his officials are contacting all of them to assess their needs.

That could include sending a plane to fly them home, but Champagne says he is working with other countries in similar situations.

Federal Health Minister Hajdu said part of the planning involves how to bring back people who may be infected with the virus so that they don’t wind up spreading it in Canada.

“Canada is taking its responsibility very seriously to Canadians but also making sure that we know exactly how to do this and a process that will result in the safety of all Canadians,” she said.

Hajdu says she doesn’t yet know whether any of those people are sick or would be quarantined in Canada if they do come home.