Armed Forces wrap up blizzard response in Newfoundland after historic storm
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 28, 2020 10:17 am EST
Soldiers from the 4th Artillery Regiment based at CFB Gagetown clear snow at a residence in St. John's on Monday, January 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Armed Forces have wrapped up their mission in Newfoundland and Labrador after dispatching to the provincial capital more than a week ago to help with recovery from a historic blizzard.
Premier Dwight Ball thanked the reservists and soldiers Tuesday for supporting residents after the Jan. 17 winter storm that dumped more than 76 centimetres of snow on St. John’s in a single day.
A statement from the province’s Department of Municipal Affairs says responding personnel completed 900 tasks in the St. John’s area, mostly helping snowbound Newfoundlanders dig out of their homes.
The statement says the phase of the cleanup with the Armed Forces is over, but reminds people that municipalities are still working to widen roads and clear sidewalks.
The City of St. John’s was under a state of emergency for eight days in the wake of the storm, but that declaration was lifted Saturday morning.
Municipal Affairs says the department’s priority is safety and asks residents to check in on neighbours, especially seniors and people with disabilities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.