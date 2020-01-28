Apple: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) _ Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $22.24 billion.
The Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $4.99 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.54 per share.
The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $91.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.02 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Apple said it expects revenue in the range of $63 billion to $67 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $86.18 billion.
Apple shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $317.69, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
