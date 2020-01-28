Loading articles...

3 women found dead in South Florida; baby missing

MIAMI — Police are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead Tuesday in a South Florida home, authorities said.

Investigators believe the newborn infant is with its father, though they weren’t immediately calling the man a suspect in the slayings, Miami-Dade police spokesman Chris Thomas said. Police were searching the southwestern Miami-Dade County neighbourhood for the man and baby.

Officials didn’t immediately release the names of the victims. They also didn’t say how the women were killed or how they were related to the child.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
STALL - #EB401 express east of Keele. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:37 PM
Heads up for Thursday morning especially if you're driving into Toronto from the west end
Latest Weather
Read more