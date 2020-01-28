Loading articles...

4 suspects arrested in Etobicoke for alleged robbery in York

Last Updated Jan 28, 2020 at 10:45 pm EST

Police tape is shown in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Four suspects have been arrested in Etobicoke following an armed robbery being investigated by York police.

There was a heavy police presence in the Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue this evening as Toronto police were assisting with the investigation.

York regional police told 680 NEWS their officers tracked the suspects from Brampton to Etobicoke where two were arrested.

Two more suspects were outstanding, but were eventually located and taken into custody.

 

