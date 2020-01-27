Loading articles...

Woman, son found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park ID'd

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Investigators have identified a suicidal mother and her 17-month-old son who were found dead in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park officials say 24-year-old Tristen Watson and her son, Christopher, were found with gunshot wounds on the Beaver Meadow Trail on Friday. Rangers looking for the Colorado Springs woman had been notified that she was suicidal.

The bodies were turned over to the Larimer County coroner’s office, and the National Park Service is investigating. No other information was released.

The Associated Press

