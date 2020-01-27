2 pedestrians struck in 2 separate incidents; police investigating

The traffic services unit of the Toronto Police Service is investigating after two pedestrians were struck in two separate incidents Monday evening.

The first incident occurred in the Morningside Avenue and Highway 401 area at around 6 p.m.

Police said a woman was struck by a vehicle. EMS said they transported her to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident occurred in the central-west Toronto neighbourhood of Lambton.

Police tweeted at around 8:45 p.m. that they had been called to the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area for a report that a man in his 60s had been struck by a vehicle.

His injuries were described as “very serious,” police said.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Both incidents remain under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact them directly or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.