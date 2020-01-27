Loading articles...

2 pedestrians struck in 2 separate incidents; police investigating

Police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area on Jan. 27, 2020. (Walter Korolewych/CityNews Toronto)

The traffic services unit of the Toronto Police Service is investigating after two pedestrians were struck in two separate incidents Monday evening.

The first incident occurred in the Morningside Avenue and Highway 401 area at around 6 p.m.

Police said a woman was struck by a vehicle. EMS said they transported her to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident occurred in the central-west Toronto neighbourhood of Lambton.

Police tweeted at around 8:45 p.m. that they had been called to the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area for a report that a man in his 60s had been struck by a vehicle.

His injuries were described as “very serious,” police said.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Both incidents remain under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact them directly or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 58 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Yonge in the express - the right lane is blocked with a stalled transport. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:07 PM
#TOGO: Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario warning of a one-day province-wide strike. Your 680 NEWS TO GO w…
Latest Weather
Read more