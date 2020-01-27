Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto police search for man accused of tampering with food in store
by The Canadian Press and news staff
Posted Jan 27, 2020 5:30 am EST
Last Updated Jan 27, 2020 at 5:31 am EST
Security camera image of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged food tampering incident at a convenience store at Annette Street and Runnymede Road on Jan. 26, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police say they’re looking for a man accused of tampering with food in a west-end convenience store.
Police were called to the Little Bee Mart convenience store at Annette Street and Runnymede Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Police allege the man entered the store and put an unknown substance inside a ketchup bottle as well as several bottles of Coca Cola.
They say he then allegedly put the items back on the shelf for sale and left the store.
Police say the bottles were seized for testing before being sold, but are still urging local residents to be careful if they purchase products with broken safety seals.