Loading articles...

Toronto police search for man accused of tampering with food in store

Last Updated Jan 27, 2020 at 5:31 am EST

Security camera image of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged food tampering incident at a convenience store at Annette Street and Runnymede Road on Jan. 26, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say they’re looking for a man accused of tampering with food in a west-end convenience store.

Police were called to the Little Bee Mart convenience store at Annette Street and Runnymede Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Police allege the man entered the store and put an unknown substance inside a ketchup bottle as well as several bottles of Coca Cola.

They say he then allegedly put the items back on the shelf for sale and left the store.

Police say the bottles were seized for testing before being sold, but are still urging local residents to be careful if they purchase products with broken safety seals.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:45 AM
Wilson Ave closed in both directions between William Cragg Dr and Lexfield Ave for a police investigation.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:54 AM
Good Monday morning. Some flurries at times today #Toronto GTA with falling temperatures. Dress for wind chill near minus 7 this afternoon
Latest Weather
Read more