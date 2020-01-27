Slovenia's PM steps down, urges EU nation to hold early vote

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia’s prime minister announced his resignation on Monday and has urged the country to hold an early general election.

Prime Minister Marjan Sarec says he’s resigning due to the crumbling support for his minority government in the small European Union nation of 2 million. He said he will submit his resignation to the country’s parliament.

Slovenia’s finance minister also resigned earlier Monday.

Sarec became the head of Slovenia’s government in 2018. He gathered a liberal coalition sidelining a right-wing party that won most votes at a parliamentary election in June 2018.

The Associated Press