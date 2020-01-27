Loading articles...

RCMP intelligence official faces new charges in secrecy case

Cameron Ortis, a senior intelligence official at the RCMP, leaves the courthouse in Ottawa after being granted bail, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The federal prosecution service says Ortis a senior RCMP official, faces three new charges for alleged secrecy breaches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — The federal prosecution service says a senior RCMP official faces three new charges for alleged secrecy breaches.

Cameron Jay Ortis, director general of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre, was arrested in September for allegedly handing secrets to an unnamed recipient and planning to give additional classified information to an unspecified foreign entity.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada says Ortis faces three new charges under the Security of Information Act, in addition to five earlier ones.

These charges will proceed in Ontario Superior Court by way of direct indictment, meaning there will be no preliminary inquiry.

Ortis also faces two Criminal Code charges, including breach of trust, in the Ontario Court of Justice.

He is due back in court on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press

