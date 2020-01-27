Loading articles...

1 injured in possible drive-by near Jane and Wilson

Last Updated Jan 27, 2020 at 6:28 am EST

Police on scene after shots rang out on Wilson Avenue, injuring at least one person on Jan. 27, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area that sent a female to hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Wilson around 2:45 a.m. Monday

Police said the victim made her own way to hospital. Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators do not believe she was the intended target.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes. It was last seen heading westbound on Wilson.

Police said a man with a gunshot wound also showed up in hospital a short time later. Investigators are trying to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Wilson was closed both ways from William Cragg Drive to Highview Avenue while police investigated. The area reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

