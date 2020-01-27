Loading articles...

Police seek man who escaped Toronto psychiatric hospital

Last Updated Jan 27, 2020 at 3:56 pm EST

Elopee, Adelaide Street West and Shaw Street area, Tesfaye Asefa, 41. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are trying to track down a man they say escaped from a psychiatric hospital Monday morning.

Police say Tesfaye Asefa was last seen just after 10 a.m. today in downtown Toronto.

They say Asefa has been held at a psychiatric facility since he was found not criminally responsible for two counts of sexual assault in 2011.

He is described as five feet six inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes, and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a red, green and black knit hat, a bright yellow polo-style shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Police say he is currently bound by a Form 49 “Warrant of Committal.”

He should not be approached and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Asefa was previously reported missing from the same area in August 2018 and May of last year.

A number of recent incidents involving escaped patients prompted a prominent Toronto psychiatric hospital to review its processes around patient passes last year.

With files from News Staff

||
