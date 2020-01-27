Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Margaret Atwood to release new poetry collection 'Dearly' this fall
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 27, 2020 11:09 am EST
Author Margaret Atwood poses for a photo at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept.13, 2017. Canadian writer Margaret Atwood is returning to her literary roots with her first book of poetry in more than a decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO — Canadian writer Margaret Atwood is returning to her literary roots with her first book of poetry in more than a decade.
McClelland & Stewart announced Monday that Atwood’s new collection, “Dearly,” will hit shelves this fall.
The Toronto-based author dominated bestseller lists last year with the release of “The Testaments,” her blockbuster sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
The publisher says longtime Atwood readers and new fans alike will recognize her signature style in “Dearly.”
The book is billed as a meditation on “absences and endings, aging and retrospection, but also about gifts and renewals.”
McClelland & Stewart says Atwood will also narrate an audiobook to be released with the print edition on Nov. 10
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.