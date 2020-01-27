Loading articles...

Margaret Atwood to release new poetry collection 'Dearly' this fall

Author Margaret Atwood poses for a photo at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept.13, 2017. Canadian writer Margaret Atwood is returning to her literary roots with her first book of poetry in more than a decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Canadian writer Margaret Atwood is returning to her literary roots with her first book of poetry in more than a decade.

McClelland & Stewart announced Monday that Atwood’s new collection, “Dearly,” will hit shelves this fall.

The Toronto-based author dominated bestseller lists last year with the release of “The Testaments,” her blockbuster sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The publisher says longtime Atwood readers and new fans alike will recognize her signature style in “Dearly.”

The book is billed as a meditation on “absences and endings, aging and retrospection, but also about gifts and renewals.”

McClelland & Stewart says Atwood will also narrate an audiobook to be released with the print edition on Nov. 10

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
EB QEW approaching Ford Drive, the right lane is blocked with a collision. #QEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:30 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar up to 8:19am Jan 27 Flurries continue to target Highway 404
Latest Weather
Read more