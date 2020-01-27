Grains lower, livestock lower.

Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery fell 7.80 cents at $5.6220 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 10.60 cents at $3.7860 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 6 cents at $2.9960 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 10.80 cents at 8.9240 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell 1.58 cents at $1.2332 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .65 cent at $1.42 a pound; Feb. lean hogs lost 1.75 cents at .6560 a pound.

The Associated Press