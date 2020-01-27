Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
What happens after you expose a Neo-Nazi recruiter?
by The Big Story
Posted Jan 27, 2020 5:04 am EST
This undated photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police shows Patrik Mathews. FBI agents on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, arrested the former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia’s capital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP
In today’s Big Story podcast, the last time we spoke to today’s guest, his reporting had just set in motion a chain of events that would end with a former Canadian army reservist in a Maryland courtroom, facing charges for allegedly planning violent terror attacks.
What happened in the months following the exposure of Patrik Mathews as a white supremacist in Manitoba, where he was actively recruiting for a domestic terror organization known as The Base, had been a mystery. Until Mathew was arrested earlier this month, and the reporter’s name turned up in court documents…