Loading articles...

What happens after you expose a Neo-Nazi recruiter?

This undated photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police shows Patrik Mathews. FBI agents on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, arrested the former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia’s capital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

In today’s Big Story podcast, the last time we spoke to today’s guest, his reporting had just set in motion a chain of events that would end with a former Canadian army reservist in a Maryland courtroom, facing charges for allegedly planning violent terror attacks.

What happened in the months following the exposure of Patrik Mathews as a white supremacist in Manitoba, where he was actively recruiting for a domestic terror organization known as The Base, had been a mystery. Until Mathew was arrested earlier this month, and the reporter’s name turned up in court documents…

GUEST: Ryan Thorpe, reporter, Winnipeg Free Press

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:45 AM
Wilson Ave closed in both directions between William Cragg Dr and Lexfield Ave for a police investigation.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:54 AM
Good Monday morning. Some flurries at times today #Toronto GTA with falling temperatures. Dress for wind chill near minus 7 this afternoon
Latest Weather
Read more