What happens after you expose a Neo-Nazi recruiter?

In today’s Big Story podcast, the last time we spoke to today’s guest, his reporting had just set in motion a chain of events that would end with a former Canadian army reservist in a Maryland courtroom, facing charges for allegedly planning violent terror attacks.

What happened in the months following the exposure of Patrik Mathews as a white supremacist in Manitoba, where he was actively recruiting for a domestic terror organization known as The Base, had been a mystery. Until Mathew was arrested earlier this month, and the reporter’s name turned up in court documents…

GUEST: Ryan Thorpe, reporter, Winnipeg Free Press

