1 male youth hurt in Mississauga stabbing incident

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a male youth was stabbed Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Burnhamthorpe Road in Mississauga at around 9:27 p.m.

A young male was found by officers suffering from a stab wound. EMS transported him to the hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said.

Three suspects are in custody and police added there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.