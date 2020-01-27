Loading articles...

Czech Republic to send troops to Africa anti-terror mission

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech government on Monday approved a Defence Ministry plan to deploy up to 60 troops as part of France’s anti-terror mission in Africa.

The service members will join Operation Barkhane, France’s largest overseas military mission.

It has been working to root out Islamic militants roaming the Sahel region. The government said Mali, Niger and Chad approved the Czech deployment. The Czechs will help local troops fight Islamic militants.

The plan to deploy Czech forces in the mission until the end of 2022 still needs parliamentary approval.

The Czechs already have some 120 troops in Mali as a part of an European Union training mission.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB Gardiner approaching South Kingsway, the left lane is blocked with a collision. #Gardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar as of 6:59am Jan 27. Some flurries at times today #Toronto GTA
Latest Weather
Read more