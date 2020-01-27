Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
More coronavirus cases likely in Canada, but risk of infection is low: officials
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 27, 2020 6:02 am EST
People wear masks as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak as they wait for the arrivals at the International terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Canadian health officials announced a first presumed case in Ontario after the illness has sickened more than 1,200 people and killed at least 41 in China, the epicentre of the outbreak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Officials anticipate that the sole Canadian patient diagnosed with the new coronavirus won’t be the last, but say the risk of infection in this country remains low.
Public health officials made the comment at a news conference yesterday, when they announced that the man in his 50s had been showing mild symptoms on his flight from Guangzhou, China, to Toronto.
They’ve since been reaching out to those aboard the China Southern Airlines flight who sat within two metres of the man.
Canada’s chief public health officer says she believes there will be more cases “imported into Canada” because of global flight patterns, but she notes there’s little risk of becoming infected here.
Dr. Theresa Tam also says she expects to receive official confirmation today from Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Lab that the man’s illness is indeed the new coronavirus.
The diagnosis is “presumptive” until that lab finds the same positive results as the tests conducted in Toronto.